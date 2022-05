Pfizer opens global drug development centre at IIT Madras Research Park campus

In a bid to push consolidate critical research and development capabilities under one roof, US pharmaceutical company Pfizer on May 05 set up a global drug development centre in the IIT Madras Research Park campus. Pfizer has invested USD 20 million (INR 150+ crore) in the 61,000 sq ft research and technology centre at the IIT Madras Research Park