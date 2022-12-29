PFI Conspiracy case: NIA Raids underway at 56 locations in Kerala

National Investigation Agency conducted raids across 56 locations in Kerala in connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy case. The raid has been conducted in coordination with Kerala Police. Raids were carried out at the residence of Faiz, former zonal secretary of PFI Thonnakkal Navas. Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this year on September 28 banned PFI under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. MHA declared PFI as an ‘unlawful association’.