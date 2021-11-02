{"id":"2918122","source":"DNA","title":"Petrol price crosses Rs 110-mark in Delhi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a hike for the seventh consecutive day across the country on November 02. In Delhi, with an increase of Rs 0.35 in petrol and diesel prices, their cost rose to Rs 110.04 per litre and Rs 98.42 per litre respectively today. In the country's financial capital, Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices increased to Rs 115.85 per litre and Rs 106.62 per litre respectively. Petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 110.49 and Rs 101.56 per litre respectively in Kolkata and Rs 106.66 and Rs 102.59 per litre respectively in Chennai.","summary":"Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a hike for the seventh consecutive day across the country on November 02. In Delhi, with an increase of Rs 0.35 in petrol and diesel prices, their cost rose to Rs 110.04 per litre and Rs 98.42 per litre respectively today. In the country's financial capital, Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices increased to Rs 115.85 per litre and Rs 106.62 per litre respectively. Petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 110.49 and Rs 101.56 per litre respectively in Kolkata and Rs 106.66 and Rs 102.59 per litre respectively in Chennai.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-petrol-price-crosses-rs-110-mark-in-delhi-2918122","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003629-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/3_Nov_16.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635847803","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 03:40 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 03:40 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918122"}