Petrol diesel prices rise for 12th time in two weeks

Fuel prices continued to rise on April 04. Both petrol and diesel prices rose by 40 paise a litre each in the National Capital. Petrol now costs 103.81 per litre, while diesel is selling at Rs 95.07 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol price has gone up by 84 paise, thus costing Rs 118.83 and diesel prices have been hiked by 43 paise, costing Rs 103.07 per litre.