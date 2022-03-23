Petrol, diesel prices rise by 80 paise per litre for second consecutive day

Petrol and Diesel prices on March 23 hiked by 80 paise per litre for second consecutive day across the country after a four- months freeze. Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi stood at Rs 97.01 per litre and Rs 88.27 per litre respectively. Whereas the prices in Mumbai were Rs 111.67 and Rs 95.85 for petrol and diesel. The price-rate hiked by 85 paise in the city. While speaking to ANI, commuters expressed their concerns over the rising prices of the petrol and diesel.