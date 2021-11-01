{"id":"2917975","source":"DNA","title":"Petrol, diesel prices hiked for sixth consecutive day","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day across the country on November 01. In Delhi, with a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol rose to Rs 109.69 per litre while the price of diesel was increased by the same amount to cost Rs 98.42. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 115.50 and Rs 106.62 per litre respectively. As for Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 110.15 per litre and diesel costs Rs 101.56 per litre while petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.35 and Rs 102.59 per litre respectively in Chennai.","summary":"Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day across the country on November 01. In Delhi, with a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol rose to Rs 109.69 per litre while the price of diesel was increased by the same amount to cost Rs 98.42. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 115.50 and Rs 106.62 per litre respectively. As for Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 110.15 per litre and diesel costs Rs 101.56 per litre while petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.35 and Rs 102.59 per litre respectively in Chennai.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-petrol-diesel-prices-hiked-for-sixth-consecutive-day-2917975","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/01/1003472-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Nov01v17.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635758102","publish_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 02:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 02:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2917975"}