Petrol, diesel prices hiked again

  • DNA Video Team
  • Oct 28, 2021, 12:40 PM IST

Petrol and diesel prices hiked again on October 28. In Mumbai, the petrol price stands at Rs 114.14 per litre and diesel at Rs 105.12 per litre. Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi is at Rs 108.29 per litre and Rs 97.02 per litre respectively.