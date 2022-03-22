Petrol diesel prices hiked after 4 months

Delhi on March 22 observed a hike in the prices of petrol and diesel, where the rates for the day stood at Rs 96.21 per litre and Rs 87.47 per litre respectively. While speaking to ANI, commuters expressed their concerns over the rising prices of the petrol and diesel. Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata stood at Rs 105.51 and Rs 90.62 per litre, whereas the prices in Chennai were Rs 102.16 and Rs 92.19 per litre. Rs 110.82 and Rs 95.00 per litre for petrol and diesel were seen in Mumbai.