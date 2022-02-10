Petrol bomb hurled at BJP office in Chennai

Unidentified miscreants on February 10 hurled a petrol bomb at BJP office in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Following the incident BJP leader Karate Thyagarajan condemned the attack. “petrol bomb was hurled at BJP office at 1:30 am today, we strongly condemn this incident. Similar incident happened 15 years ago, we condemn Tamil Nadu government, it is a serious failure of law and order,” he added.