Pet-themed restaurant opens in Chennai

A pet-themed restaurant ‘Twisty Tails’ opened in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Dogs were the main attraction along with the food. The restaurant has a separate space for playing with the puppies. Owner of the restaurant called it a “stress buster”. Speaking to ANI, the owner of the restaurant, Vikram Vaishnav on February 07 said that he wanted to open a restaurant and his partner was fond of puppies, so they clubbed both the ideas and opened a restaurant named ‘Twisty Tails’. “I wanted to start a restaurant and my partner is fond of puppies, so we clubbed the two. The restaurant has a separate space for playing with the pups. It's a stress buster,” the owner said. The customers lauded the idea of the pet-themed restaurant.