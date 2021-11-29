{"id":"2921725","source":"DNA","title":"Peruvian Archaeologists unearth mummy estimated to be at least 800 years old","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Archaeologists in Peru have unearthed a well-preserved mummy that could be at least 800 years old. The pre-Incan mummy was discovered at the archaeological complex of Cajamarquilla and is thought to be from the pre-Inca Chaclla culture.\r

","summary":"Archaeologists in Peru have unearthed a well-preserved mummy that could be at least 800 years old. The pre-Incan mummy was discovered at the archaeological complex of Cajamarquilla and is thought to be from the pre-Inca Chaclla culture.\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-peruvian-archaeologists-unearth-mummy-estimated-to-be-at-least-800-years-old-2921725","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007543-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2911_DNAEDGE_Archaeologists_in_Peru_discover_mummy_SK.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638196802","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 08:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 08:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921725"}