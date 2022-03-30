Permission for festivals to be given as per SDMA guidelines: Maharashtra Home Minister

Reacting on the allegations made by BJP on Shiv Sena for not allowing permissions for Hindu festival, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on March 30 said that government will give the permission as per disaster management guidelines and added that Chief Minister’s decision will be final in this context. “BJP's politics is of creating fissures among people to divert their attention from public issues. We will give permission for festivals as per disaster management guidelines and CM's decision will be final,” he added.