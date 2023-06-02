“People won’t be swayed by Rajasthan govt’s false claims…” Rajasthan’s Deputy LoP slams Gehlot government

Rajasthan Deputy LoP Rajendra Rathore on June 01 slammed Rajasthan government and said that people won’t get swayed by their false claims. He said, “The Rajasthan govt is at its final stage. The prices of petrol-diesel were increased 6 times and reduced twice, and they (Rajasthan govt) start claiming that relief has been provided. The people of Rajasthan are not going to be swayed away by these false claims.”