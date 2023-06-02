Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

“People won’t be swayed by Rajasthan govt’s false claims…” Rajasthan’s Deputy LoP slams Gehlot government

Rajasthan Deputy LoP Rajendra Rathore on June 01 slammed Rajasthan government and said that people won’t get swayed by their false claims. He said, “The Rajasthan govt is at its final stage. The prices of petrol-diesel were increased 6 times and reduced twice, and they (Rajasthan govt) start claiming that relief has been provided. The people of Rajasthan are not going to be swayed away by these false claims.”

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nisha Upadhyay suffers bullet injury at live show in Patna, Bhojpuri folk singer's left thigh injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.