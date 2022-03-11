People voted for BJP as PM Modi ensured good governance, says Union Minister Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on March 10, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for victory in four out of five states where Assembly Elections were held. “The reason for the victory achieved by the BJP today is that the PM worked to take the country forward on the path of development. Under the leadership of Modi ji, the self-respect of the country and the country is safe. The people of the country have again given place to Modi ji in their hearts. He ensured good governance,” said Sarbananda Sonowal.