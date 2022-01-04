People throng Delhi’s Okhla Mandi keeping aside Omicron fear

A large number of people thronged Okhla Sabzi Mandi in Delhi on January 04 keeping aside the Omicron fear. The Sabji Mandi was brimming with people without face masks. Social distancing and COVID norms got flouted. Delhi has reported 4,099 COVID cases in the last 24 hours.