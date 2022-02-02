People take refuge in night shelter as cold wave grips Delhi

As Delhi grapples with cold wave, the homeless people are taking refuge in the night shelters near Ramlila Maidan. While speaking to ANI the caretaker of the shelter said. “People have come from different states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and others. 18 beds are installed here. COVID-19 testing is done from time to time here."