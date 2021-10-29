People sitting home for last 5 years think they will form govt Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while launching BJP’s mega membership drive 'Mera Parivar-BJP Parivar' in Lucknow, slammed the Opposition stating, “People who were sitting in the home for the last 5 years are coming out thinking their government will be formed. I want Akhilesh Yadav to tell people of UP that for how many days he was staying abroad. Where he was during COVID, flood. They only worked for their family.”