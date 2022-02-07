People should measure promises of leaders before casting votes: JP Nadda in Bageshwar

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on February 07 addressed a public rally in poll-bound Bageshwar, Uttarakhand. BJP President urged the public to cast their votes only after measuring the poll promises made by the leaders against their previous works. “BJP is the only political party that can proudly talk about the works done by its leaders and their plans. The public must measure the promises made by leaders against their previous works and then cast your vote,” he added.