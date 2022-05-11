People pay last respects to iconic Santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma in Mumbai

People paid last respects to Padma Vibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma at his residence in Mumbai on May 11. The eminent music player passed away on May 10. Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya Bachchan were also present to pay homage to the late musician.