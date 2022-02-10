People of UP will support us Nahid Hasan’s sister exudes confidence of Samajwadi Party’s victory

Nahid Hasan’s sister, Iqra Hasan exuded confidence that people of Uttar Pradesh will support Samajwadi Party.She said, “Everything is in people's hands but we're confident that they'll support us. It was challenging as BJP and state machinery's focus was on Kairana. Our rival here isn't the local candidate but entire BJP and its machinery.”Samajwadi Party candidate Nahid Hasan is contesting Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls from Kairana constituency.