People of UP in favour of BJP, says Kairana candidate Mriganka Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kairana Constituency Mriganka Singh on February 10, cast her vote in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. While speaking to ANI, Mriganka Singh asserted that the people have made up their minds in favour of BJP. “I feel people have made up their minds in favour of BJP. I've told them that they've seen BJP's good governance in last five years, law and order strengthened. They should give opportunity to BJP for next five years too, their expectations will be met.”