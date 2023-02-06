People of Telangana are fed up with CM KCR G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on February 06 said that the people of Telangana are fed up with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and he will be exposed. While speaking to ANI, G Kishan Reddy said “Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is a liar. His party and the government, both are thriving on lies. He is trying to run the BRS party on the basis of lies. The people of Telangana are fed up with KCR. In future, KCR will be exposed. Telangana’s public is not ready to listen to him. He writes on posters that he is the people’s leader. If he wants to be a leader, that feeling must come from within the public.”