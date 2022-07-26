Search icon
People of PoK look up to India for freedom from Pakistan: RSS Gen Secretary

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on July 24 said that the people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir are looking up to India for freedom from Pakistan. Addressing an event on the occasion of the commemoration of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, Hosabale said, “Since 1947, Pakistan has made every attempt to propagate terrorism, separatism, and war in J&K. Our army, police forces fought against it. I thank the people of land who fought alongside them. Maharaja Hari Singh, acceded J&K to India.” People of PoJK are the first victims. They should get complete justice. They are longing today, they look towards India, questioning when will they get freedom,” he added.

