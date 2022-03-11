People of Maharashtra will destroy BJP’s ego in BMC Elections Nana Patole

After the announcement of the Assembly Election Results in five states, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole on March 10 said that the people of Maharashtra will destroy the ego of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Elections. “The BJP has got a full majority in 3 states but not in Goa. Congress's central leadership is still strong and this will benefit us in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. The people of Maharashtra will do the work of destroying BJP’s ego in the BMC elections,” the Congress leader said.