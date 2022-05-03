People of India ended politically unstable atmosphere of 3 decades by pressing a button PM Modi in Berlin

India has ended the politically unstable atmosphere of the last three decades by pressing a button, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 02 while interacting with the Indian diaspora at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin. "The people of India ended the politically unstable atmosphere of the last three decades by pressing a button. After 30 years a full majority government was elected in 2014 and the people of India made the government stronger in 2019," PM Modi said. "The peak on which India would be at the time it celebrates 100 years of independence, India is strongly taking step after step and walking swiftly toward that goal," added the PM. "For reform, political will is needed. Today India is moving forward in all fields including quality of life, quality of education and others. The country, bureaucracy, government offices are same but now we are getting better results," he said.