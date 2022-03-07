People of all religions celebrate Mahashivratri in Mayurbhanj

Recently, when the entire country was soaked in the festivities of the Hindu festival of MahaShivratri, Mayurbhanj district of Odisha presented a wonderful example of communal harmony. Muslims too joined the celebrations as they fasted with their Hindu bretheren. This locality of Mayurbhanj has both a temple and a mosque. For years, people of this area have been celebrating all festivals together regardless of any discrimination. Locals, including children of the area are instilled with the feeling of brotherhood and togetherness in them. Literally translating to – the great night of Shiva, the occasion is believed to celebrate the marriage of Shiva, the Lord of destruction and Parvati, goddess of fertility, love and beauty.