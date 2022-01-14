People like SP Maurya move from one party to another as elections come SP ally chief

Days after Swami Prasad Maurya’s exit from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet and from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mahan Dal, the ally of Samajwadi Party on January 13 said that people like Swami Prasad Maurya move from one party to another as elections come near. “He didn't raise his voice for our community when he was in BSP and BJP. Now, they are coming to SP, we welcome them but want them to raise voice for our people,” he added. Mahan Dal is contesting UP elections in alliance with Samajwadi Party.Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases from 10th Feb-7th March 2022. The counting of votes for all seven phases will be done on 10 March.