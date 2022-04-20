People in power should stop attempts to foment violence: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on April 20, while speaking on the recent communal violence in different states said that people in power should stop attempts to foment violence and also condemn it. “Dirty politics is being played in the nation. People need to understand what is the truth. If people start thinking after getting influenced by religion, that won’t be in nation’s favour. People in power should stop attempts to foment violence, also condemn it. But it's opposite,” said the Rajasthan CM.