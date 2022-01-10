People in Nepal stage protest against imposition of luxury tax on menstrual products, tampons

Following the imposition of luxury tax on menstrual products and tampons in Nepal, youth activists have reignited the protest after pause of few months as the government committed to make efforts to bring the price of pads and tampons down. Protest against imposition of tax had started in Nepal right after House of Representatives approved a replacement bill amending the annual budget plan of 2021/22. The new approval subsequently increased price of sanitary pads in market, creating a hullaballoo on social media and the country. As per the statistics of Department of Customs, a total of 1.73 million Kilograms of Sanitary pads worth 1.05 billion Nepali rupees were imported in the fiscal year of 2020/21. The government pocketed a total of Nrs. 300 million in taxes.