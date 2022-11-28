People have chance to answer Kejriwal govt for their false promises Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on November 27 said that Delhiites have a chance to answer the Kejriwal government for their irresponsible, corrupt and false promises. While addressing the gathering for Delhi MCD polls, Goyal said “People now have a chance to answer the Kejriwal govt for their irresponsible, corrupt, false promises and for misleading people.”