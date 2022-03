People celebrate festival of ‘Dol Utsav’ in Kolkata

People along with young children celebrated the festival of 'Dol Utsav' on March 18 in Kolkata. A cultural programme was organised in which people were seen singing and dancing to the rhythm of traditional songs. People played Holi by splashing colours on each other. Dol Utsav is a major Holi festival of West Bengal, Odisha and Assam.