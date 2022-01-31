People can never forget govt’s celebrations when Western UP was burning in riots: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a virtual rally on January 31 slammed previous government of Uttar Pradesh for spreading riots in the region. He said, “Five years ago, dabangg (strongmen) & dangai (rioters) used to run the show in UP. Their words were treated as Government orders. People of western UP can never forget that when this region was burning in riots, the then Government was celebrating.”