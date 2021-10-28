Pegasus spyware issue is India’s internal matter Israel’s Envoy to India

Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon said that what's happening on Pegasus here is India's internal matter. He said, “NSO is a private company which has developed Pegasus. They need to get export license from Israel due to nature of software. We make it a point not to enable it to export it to non-state actors. Don't know what's happening on it here, it's India's internal matter.”