Pegasus row: Privilege Motion isn't strong enough, says Pralhad Joshi

Following the Pegasus issue and Opposition Member of Parliament’s demand of a privilege motion against Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw., Union Parliamentry Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Janaury 31 said that Privilege Motion is not strong enough. “Privilege Motion isn't strong enough. Matter is sub-judice before SC. Not right for anybody to make a comment, not right for me either,” said Joshi.