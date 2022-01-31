Pegasus is threat to democracy, will take up issue by discussing with allies: Mallikarjun Kharge

While talking about Pegasus spyware, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on January 31 said that the Congress party will take up the issue of Pegasus by discussing it with its allies. Pegasus has been used against political people and is a threat to democracy.“Pegasus has been used against political people and is a threat to democracy. We had been saying from beginning, Monsoon Session was affected due to this. Ruling party had said that Opposition isn't allowing Parliament to function. But truth has come out. We'll raise this issue; Opposition has to agree on how to take it forward,” said Kharge.