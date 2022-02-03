Pegasus is national issue, not just judicial: says Adhir Chowdhury over Law Minister’s remark

Congress Member of Parliament from Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury on February 02 said that Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the House has created panic in BJP. While commenting on Pegasus row, he said it is not just a judicial issue but a national issue. “Rahul Gandhi's speech has created panic in BJP. Pegasus is not just a judicial issue but a national issue. He (Kiran Rijiju) should not have said this. He should know that it is our right to discuss it inside the House,” said Congress leader to ANI.