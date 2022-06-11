Peaceful situation in Maharashtra: HM Dilip Patil on ongoing protests over Nupur Sharma across India

Amid the ongoing protests across the country over the remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on June 10 in Mumbai, informed that the situation in Maharashtra is peaceful and that an alert was already issued across the state. “People from Muslim community held protests in the country. Across Maharashtra, protest was peaceful and situation is under control. People from various religions and sects must cooperate. Alert was issued across the state last night itself and the police was vigilant,” the state Home Minister said.