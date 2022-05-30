Peace shall only prevail by winning hearts of people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

J&K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on May 29 said that it is not possible to bring peace unless we talk to our own neighbour and win hearts of people of Union Territory. “Everyday deaths are happening in Kashmir. There is not a day when death is not happening. Such an army has been filled, as many people are not even there. to bring peace. Peace will not come. Till you won't win the hearts of people and to win the hearts of the people, you don’t need an army, you need love. They need to understand. Second, unless we talk to our own neighbour,” he said.