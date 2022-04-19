Pavlovo Posad shawls: Symbol of traditional Russian culture

One of the main symbols of Russia has been developed at the Pavlovo Posad manufactory for 227 years where beautifully embroidered shawls are being developed. The age-old traditions are preserved and developed at this manufactory. The sketch of the product is called a croc - it takes 2 whole months to work on it. Croc is reviewed and approved by the artistic council. When the author's drawing is approved, colourists get down to business. Their task is to match the printing inks to the drawing with maximum accuracy. Experts select colour samples under daylight lamps. Trial prints are made on the printing table. Here, the paint applied to the fabric matures, it is washed, dried, and only then it is compared with the pattern. Pavlovo Posad shawls are known throughout the world not only for their unique patterns, but also for their excellent quality. Fabric for products is produced right at the manufactory. Shawls are made of merino wool, which is distinguished by the fibre fineness. The yarn is supplied by the troitsk worsted factory, in bobbins like this. Each spool contains 60 000 meters of woollen thread. The manufactory processes up to 10 tons of wool every month. With the help of a warping machine, the threads from the bobbins are rewound onto the roller. They are then soaked in glue on a sizing machine -this increases sturdiness by 20%. Only after this procedure, the wool is ready to be sent to the loom. The edges of the shawls are invariably trimmed with a fringe. Each item is hand-tied by craftsmen. The ability to knit fringe in pavlovo posad is passed down from generation to generation, giving the craft a true folk character. Every day, hundreds of people perform their complex and well-coordinated work. Everything to make the flowers of Russia bloom on your shoulders.