Paush Purnima Odisha Governor Puri Peeth Shankaracharya Uma Bharti perform Tirtharaj Mahodadhi Aarti

On the occasion of Paush Purnima, Puri Peeth Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, and former Union Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti performed the annual Tirtharaj Mahodadhi Aarti at Swargadwar beach in Puri on January 17.