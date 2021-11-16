Patrolling increased as Goa see surge in tourists North Goa SP

As Goa is witnessing a surge in tourists, the Goa Police have increased the patrolling and multiplied the force to ensure a safe and crime-free state. Patrolling increased as Goa see surge in tourists. Shobhit D Saxena, Superintendent of Police, North Goa said, “We have increased patrolling at all tourist places. Tourist Police have been deployed to assist tourists and take complaints. We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that there is no drug trade.”