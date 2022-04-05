Patra Chawl land scam case Will fight expose everyone says Sanjay Raut

Following the ‘Patra Chawl land scam case’ in which the Enforcement Directorate attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s properties in Mumbai, the leader on April 05 said that he will fight and expose everyone trying to defame him and the truth will prevail. “I am not one to get scared, seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail, Sanjay Raut is Balasaheb Thackeray’s follower and a Shiv Sainik, he will fight and expose everyone. I am not one to stay quiet, let them dance. The truth will prevail,” he said.