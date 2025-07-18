Patna Hospital Firing Key Accused Nabbed In Bihar Hospital Parolee Murder Police

Police have arrested one of the main accused in the shocking murder of gangster Chandan Mishra inside a hospital ICU in Bihar. Officials said all suspects involved in the crime have been identified, and manhunt operations are underway to catch the remaining attackers. The murder was caught on CCTV, showing armed men storming into the hospital and shooting Mishra dead.