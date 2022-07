Patna: Devotees offer prayers at Mahadev Temple on first Monday of ‘Sawan’ maas

The devotees thronged Mahadev Temple in Patna on the occasion of the first Monday of ‘Sawan’ maas on July 18 to offer prayers. The month of ‘Sawan’ is dedicated to Lord Shiva. ‘Sawan’ is considered to be one of the most auspicious months of the year in the Hindu calendar.