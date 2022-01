Patna Civil Surgeon dismisses reports of taking 5 doses of COVID vaccine

Dr Vibha Kumari Singh a Patna Civil Surgeon dismissed the reports of taking five doses of COVID-19 vaccine and said that CoWIN portal showing incorrect data. "I have taken three doses including precautionary dose, not 4-5 doses. I registered myself for the vaccination using Aadhar card, not PAN card. CoWIN portal might be showing incorrect data due to technical issues. Probe to be done,” she added.