Patna Bus autorickshaw drivers in disarray over ban on diesel-run public vehicles

Following the decision taken by Bihar Transport Division to ban all diesel-run public vehicles from April 1, bus and autorickshaw drivers were concerned about their livelihood. The Bihar State Road Transport Corporation has started the process to promote CNG buses.Vikas, a bus driver said, “If we're shut down what will we do? We'll face difficulty. Buses ran for 10 years & now they'll be shut down.”