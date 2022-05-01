Patiala violence: Mastermind Barjinder Parwana arrested from Mohali

The main accused of Patiala violence Barjinder Parwana has been arrested from Mohali by Patiala Police on May 01, informed IGP Patiala MS Chhina. While addressing a Press Conference, IGP Patiala MS Chhina said, “Barjinder Parwana, the main accused in the Patiala clashes has been taken into custody by police from Mohali. He was presented before court today. No innocent will be harassed but those involved will be arrested and we will submit charge sheets against them.”