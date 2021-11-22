{"id":"2920724","source":"DNA","title":"Pathankot: Punjab Counter Intelligence Wing investigates grenade attack near Army Camp ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"A grenade blast took place near Triveni Gate of an Army camp in Pathankot, Punjab. Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab reached the spot to investigate the matter. Counter Intelligence AIG, Gulneet Singh Khurana said, “Local Police, Counter Intelligence, CID are working together. No arrests have been made yet. We're collecting evidence and will take action based on the facts. If a grenade has been hurled then there must be some terror angle, we are probing”. \r

