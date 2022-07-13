Parts of Ahmedabad experience waterlogging after downpour

Heavy rain lashed parts of Ahmedabad on July 12. Several areas witnessed severe waterlogging due to incessant rainfall. According to the Regional Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in parts of for the next four days. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch. NDRF teams are working round the clock to rescue people. Over 2000 people have been evacuated from various areas.