Parliamentary Affairs Minister seeks apology from suspended Rajya Sabha MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers held BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting in Delhi on December 07 to discuss the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. “Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs should apologise to get reinstated into the House,” said Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi after the meet as the 12 parliamentarians continue their sit-in protest against suspension at the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises. “We explained why they had to be suspended. The country has witnessed whatever took place. It's on record. If they apologise even today, we're ready to withdraw the suspension,” he added. MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha for allegedly creating ruckus during Monsoon Session.